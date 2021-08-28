Cancel
NFL

Panthers' Rashaan Melvin: Injures groin during Friday's game

 7 days ago

Melvin didn't return after injuring his groin during Friday's preseason contest against the Steelers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Melvin's injury is worrisome for the Panthers as they are already limited at cornerback with A.J. Bouye suspended for the first two games of the season. Keith Taylor and Stantley Thomas-Oliver will likely be the primary backups if Melvin is forced to miss time.

