Play to the whistle. Concentrate. Do not switch off. Had Wolves followed these basic premises, they would probably not have lost this game. When their midfield player Ruben Neves stayed down after a 50-50 challenge with Paul Pogba with just over ten minutes remaining, some of the Wolves players seemed to expect a free-kick. Other perhaps expected Manchester United to kick the ball out of play. Earlier in the game, with Bruno Fernandes down, this is what Wolves had done out of courtesy to their opponents.