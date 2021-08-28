49ers' Jauan Jennings: Expected to play Sunday
Jennings (heel) participated in Friday's walk-through practice and is expected to play in the preseason finale Sunday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Jennings had a strong showing in the preseason opener, totaling three touches for 49 yards, but he was unable to maintain that momentum as a heel injury sidelined him for Week 2 of preseason. The extra work will be vital for the 24-year-old as he competes for a roster spot with Travis Benjamin and Trent Sherfield.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0