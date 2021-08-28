Chiefs' Derrick Gore: Rumbles for 56-yard TD

Gore took six carries for 26 yards and caught five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 28-26 preseason win over Minnesota. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and Darrel Williams (head) both unavailable, Jerick McKinnon got the start and the first three carries before sharing snaps with Darwin Thompson on the second drive. Gore then came in for the third drive with the second-string offense, but he ended up having the best night of the team's three healthy running backs, highlighted by a 56-yard TD on a screen pass in the third quarter. Even with the strong effort, Gore doesn't have good odds to make the Week 1 roster, though he could stick around if either Edwards-Helaire or Williams is in doubt for the season opener.