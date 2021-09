Granson will be featured in the Colts passing game if training camp is any indication, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports. While this is an encouraging report, Granson hasn't been showcased in the preseason. He has two receptions on seven targets through two exhibitions while playing 42 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He's also behind both Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox on the depth chart. However, this report implies that Granson could be utilized in the Colts' passing game similar to how Trey Burton was deployed in 2020 when the Colts often utilized three tight ends, and he could therefore be a sleeper should Doyle or Alie-Cox miss time due to injury.