Lions' Darren Fells: Catches two passes

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made his 2021 debut Saturday night in the team’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions and the 39-yerar old exited the contest after 16 plays and with a perfect passer rating of 158.3 after completing eight of his ten pass attempts for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Perfect quarterback rating and all, Roethlisberger still wasn’t entirely happy with his overall performance and most notably with his longest pass completion of the game, a 46 yarder to wide receiver Diontae Johnson near the middle of the field on third-and 3 from the Steelers own 25-yard line.