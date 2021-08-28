Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lions' Darren Fells: Catches two passes

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Fells caught two passes for 20 yards in Friday's 27-17 preseason loss to the Colts. The 35-year-old Fells is mostly known for his blocking but also emerged as a red-zone threat in Houston the past couple seasons (11 TDs on only 55 catches). He's unlikely to maintain a similar ratio in the inexperienced Detroit offense, particularly while working as the No. 2 tight end behind third-year pro T.J. Hockenson. The Lions host the 49ers in Week 1.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#49ers#Colts#Detroit#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Detroit Lions seriously need to consider a reunion with Golden Tate

The Detroit Lions need to consider a reunion with Golden Tate. The veteran pass-catcher, Golden Tate, is not the only big-name player still searching for an employer as the 2021 NFL season is set to begin. At the time of this writing, joining Tate is the likes of Richard Sherman, Le’Veon Bell, Todd Gurley, Geno Atkins, Mitchell Schwartz, Kawann Short, and Russell Okung on the open market.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Detroit Lions Trade Two Draft Picks for Broncos WR Trinity Benson

The Detroit Lions are not standing pat at the wide receiver position. After waiving three wideouts on Monday, the Lions are reportedly sending the Denver Broncos their 2022 fifth-and-seventh-round picks for wide receiver Trinity Benson. Detroit will get back a sixth-round pick in 2023. With Denver having a crowded wide...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Bears signing WR Breshad Perriman

The Chicago Bears added some more speed to their wide receiver room with the signing of veteran Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal. Prior to this, Chicago had five receivers on their initial 53-man roster, and it appears they decided to go with Perriman rather than rookie Dazz Newsome, who was waived and is a candidate to be signed to the practice squad. They also recently claimed wide receiver Nsimba Webster.
NFLchatsports.com

Roethlisberger Unhappy With Deep Pass Attempt To Johnson Against Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made his 2021 debut Saturday night in the team’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions and the 39-yerar old exited the contest after 16 plays and with a perfect passer rating of 158.3 after completing eight of his ten pass attempts for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Perfect quarterback rating and all, Roethlisberger still wasn’t entirely happy with his overall performance and most notably with his longest pass completion of the game, a 46 yarder to wide receiver Diontae Johnson near the middle of the field on third-and 3 from the Steelers own 25-yard line.
NFLwhtc.com

New Lions coach has injury concerns for two key players

ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said there are some concerns about the health of running back D’Andre Swift and defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand. Swift has been dealing with a groin injury and has been limited during training camp. Hand also has a groin...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Vertex: Breaking down Ben Roethlisberger’s passes against the Lions

As the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t hold back any of their available starters against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the preseason. With Ben Roethlisberger seeing his first action of the 2021 season, let’s take a look at the distribution of his pass attempts from Saturday night. Let’s get a...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Detroit Lions Announce 2021 Practice Squad Roster, Release Two Veterans

Following the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster being revealed, the 15-man practice squad was officially announced on Wednesday afternoon. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell recently explained what he is looking for from the players that will be featured on his first practice squad in Detroit. “For example, I know we can...
NFLDetroit News

Lions notes: Mark Brunell backs Jared Goff, likens him to Drew Brees

Allen Park — Mark Brunell didn't know much about Jared Goff before the quarterback landed in Detroit via a trade this offseason. Now, Goff might not have a bigger fan in the organization than his position coach. With documented struggles on the practice field and a so-so performance in the...
NFLchatsports.com

The Najee Harris 46-yard catch and run against the Lions made me jump out of my seat

If you’re anything like me, you probably don’t get too geeked up for Steelers preseason football these days. That’s more a child’s state of mind (or at least it should be). No, I mainly watch Steelers exhibition games for the same reason I go on YouTube and find funny clips from the 1970s hit sitcom, Sanford and Son: Nostalgia.
NFLMLive.com

T.J. Hockenson now the only tight end on Lions’ roster after Darren Fells cut

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions had zero kickers when they set their initial 53-man roster. A day later, they have seven receivers and just one tight end after yet more roster adjustments. Let’s get weird. The Lions announced on Wednesday afternoon they’ve claimed kicker Austin Seibert and receiver Khadarel...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Twitter Reacts: Detroit Lions Look Like Two-Win Football Team

The reaction to the initial 53-man roster released by the Detroit Lions has been quite predictable. When an organization clearly pivots into a rebuilding situation, the roster oftentimes reflects the true state of the team. For the Lions, the decision by general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Lions Sign 15 To Practice Squad, Cut TE Darren Fells & S Dean Marlowe

The Detroit Lions announced that they’ve released TE Darren Fells and S Dean Marlowe and signed 15 players to their practice squad. Fells, 35, originally signed on with the Seahawks back in 2013. He spent just a few months in Seattle before he was waived at the start of the 2013 season and later signed by the Cardinals.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions mailbag: Which wide receiver will have the biggest impact?

It was a busy week of roster moves for the Detroit Lions, but with things looking settled for the moment, we decided to take a break from the news stories and open the POD Mailbag back up. As always, myself (Erik Schlitt) and Jeremy Reisman picked out our favorite questions from Twitter and the POD comments section and collaborated on the answers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy