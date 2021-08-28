Lions' Darren Fells: Catches two passes
Fells caught two passes for 20 yards in Friday's 27-17 preseason loss to the Colts. The 35-year-old Fells is mostly known for his blocking but also emerged as a red-zone threat in Houston the past couple seasons (11 TDs on only 55 catches). He's unlikely to maintain a similar ratio in the inexperienced Detroit offense, particularly while working as the No. 2 tight end behind third-year pro T.J. Hockenson. The Lions host the 49ers in Week 1.www.cbssports.com
