Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Jonnie Peacock vows to give his all in bid for a sprint gold medal hat-trick

By Ed Elliot
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8uza_0bfpwemS00

Double Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock has vowed to “lay it all down on that track” in his quest for a hat-trick of 100m golds.

Peacock, a poster boy of the Games, blew away the competition at London 2012 and Rio 2016 but emulating the Olympic exploits of sprinting great Usain Bolt is far from assured.

The 28-year-old took time away from the sport following Brazil for a mental break, while reclassification has placed him among a formidable field of rivals.

He also underwent surgery on a serious knee injury in late 2019, with his recovery coming just before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, before a hamstring issue caused additional trouble earlier this year.

Nevertheless, the Cambridge-born star is in Tokyo for further glory and will attempt to make a statement of intent when he lines up for Sunday’s T64 heats, ahead of Monday’s final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3520ko_0bfpwemS00

“If it was scheduled for last year, I knew it was going to be tough and I might not have been in the best form and maybe not actually able to get up to where I needed to get,” he told the PA news agency.

“But, at the end of the day, this event is the pinnacle of our sport, I can’t sit these races out.

“This is what we train for, we’ve been training for five years now for this one moment.

“I trained for five years for really 10, 11 seconds – or I guess 22 seconds, if you count the two races up, the heat and the final.

“This is what we’re here for, you’ve got to lay it all down on that track.

“There’s two lines separating me and the competition, all I can do is focus on my race and do my thing and what will be will be.

“For me, I’ve been excited for this Games ever since the closing ceremony in Rio.”

Peacock described potential comparisons to Jamaican runner Bolt – who won three successive 100m golds in Beijing, London and Rio – as “pretty cool” but insisted his greater priority is raising the profile of Para sport.

I think if you've won a gold medal, that's what you want to get, you don't want to go in there looking for second.

Jonnie Peacock

In order to strengthen his legacy on the track, he will almost certainly need to dip below 11 seconds for the first time in 2021.

He is now in a class comprised solely of single below-the-knee amputees after being moved from T44 to T64.

That includes German Felix Streng, who has run 10.72 this year, and his compatriot Johannes Floors, while American duo Jarryd Wallace and Jonathan Gore pose further threats.

“Every year it gets harder. The guys have really stepped up in my class over the last few years,” said Peacock, who had his right leg amputated below the knee aged five after contracting meningitis.

“We’ve got many, many people running very, very quick times; obviously there are a couple of Germans this year that I think are capable of going 10.6, maybe even quicker.

“I think that’s a stark contrast to Rio where we probably had one or two people dipping below 11 seconds.

“I think we’re likely to see incredibly fast races. I’m feeling good so far.

“I think if you’ve won a gold medal, that’s what you want to get, you don’t want to go in there looking for second.

“That’s what we’re aiming for but it’s not going to be easy.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

230K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Jarryd Wallace
Person
Jonnie Peacock
Person
Johannes Floors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hat Trick#Sprint#Race#T64#Jamaican#Para#T44#American#Germans#Rio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsBBC

Tokyo Paralympics: Jonnie Peacock plays down three-in-a-row chances

Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8. Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website. British Paralympic star Jonnie Peacock says he is not thinking about winning a third sprint title at the Tokyo Games. Peacock triumphed in London and Rio...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Jonnie Peacock ‘right in the mix’ for more Paralympic glory

Jonnie Peacock seems far too affable to engage in any mind games but don’t be fooled because this is a nice guy who also wants to come first.In the last decade Peacock has grown up before our eyes to become Britain’s most recognisable Paralympian.He was the teenager who shocked the world – and himself – to win 100m gold at London 2012, a certain Oscar Pistorius in his slipstream.And he quickly became the accomplished performer who defended his title in Rio and then cha-cha-cha’d off the track as the first amputee to appear on Strictly.The blade runners are the rock stars...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Paralympics: Jonnie Peacock shares bronze in spectacular T64 100m

Ever the showman Jonnie Peacock promised the race of the century – and he wasn’t wrong.Peacock has used every opportunity before these Paralympic Games to vow the blade runners would steal the show in Tokyo, which seemed rather appropriate considering that film’s atmospheric look was inspired by Shinjuku’s Golden Gai district, just a couple of javelin lugs from the stadium.The two-time Paralympic champion is a sprinter who likes to make bold predictions and with an additional two world and European titles – an unbeaten major championship run lasting a decade – he is normally good for his word.He vowed it...
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Nicki Minaj Shades Sha’Carri Richardson For Losing Race

Nicki Minaj Shares Picture Of A Broom To Shade Sha’Carri Richardson. Sha’Carri Richardson finished in 9th place (last) with a time of 11.14 seconds at yesterday’s “dream” race against Olympic champions. Richardson, who was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics, made her debut in the Prefontaine Classic at the University of...
Eugene, ORPosted by
BET

Sha’Carri Richardson Drops Out Of Prefontaine Classic After Coming In Dead Last

Sha’Carri Richardson’s return to the track was a little short of triumphant. On Saturday (August 21), the sprinter, off of her suspension from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for smoking marijuana, finished in 9th out of nine runners in the 100-meters at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. Her time of 11.14 seconds was far behind winner Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic gold medalist from Jamaica, who clocked a 10.54 – the second-fastest women’s time in history, according to ESPN.
SportsBBC

Brussels Diamond League: Christine Mboma beats Dina Asher-Smith in 200m

Christine Mboma produced a powerful late surge to edge out Shericka Jackson in a star-studded women's 200m race at the Brussels Diamond League. Namibia's Mboma clocked 21.84 seconds to finish ahead of Jackson (21.95) and Britain's world champion Dina Asher-Smith (22.04). American Sha'Carri Richardson was fourth with a time of...
Sportsteamusa.org

Fred Kerley Makes Diamond League History While Leading Team USA 100 Sweep

Fred Kerley competes during the men's 100-meter dash at the Diamond League Memorial Van Damme on Sept. 3, 2021 in Brussels. After Fred Kerley led a Team USA 100-meter sweep in Brussels to become the first man to win Diamond League 100, 200 and 400 races, a certain Twitter account had a question.
SportsMalibu Times

Gold Medal Effort

Pepperdine Waves coaching legend Marv Dunphy’s role on the coaching staff of the U.S. women’s volleyball team changed at the outset of the Olympic games in Tokyo last month. Dunphy, Pepperdine men’s volleyball head coach emeritus, was set to be one of Team USA’s two consultant coaches for the sporting...
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

Greco wins his first gold medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Greco wins his first gold medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo. Paige Greco, an Australian cyclist, won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday, a day after a high-energy yet sad opening ceremony. Despite the year-long delay and the looming shadow of Covid-19, records started falling almost...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Vio repeats as Rio gold medalist, while McFadden wins his 18th Paralympic medal.

Vio repeats as Rio gold medalist, while McFadden wins his 18th Paralympic medal. On Saturday, US wheelchair racing legend Tatyana McFadden earned her 18th Paralympic medal, while fencing legend Beatrice “Bebe” Vio successfully defended her women’s Paralympic gold. Vio, one of the world’s most well-known paralympians, proved unstoppable in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy