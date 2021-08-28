Cancel
NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 28

By NFL.com
 7 days ago

The Panthers release fan favorite Joey Slye. Plus, other news from around the NFL.

NFL49erswebzone.com

Jalen Hurd makes 49ers’ 53-man roster, can prove John Lynch right

Jalen Hurd, whose on-field potential remains a mystery, is set to make his NFL debut this season.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Other 49ers roster moves on day of final cuts

The 49ers made cuts, but they also placed players on PUP, IR and made a trade.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Top 100 snub: Was 49ers’ Nick Bosa disrespected by the NFL?

NFL Network completed its reveal of the NFL Top 100 list on August 28, and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was snubbed from the ranking. Bosa immediately impacted the 49ers' defensive line after being selected out of Ohio State with the No. 2 overall pick in 2019.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Picking a jersey has uniform appeal among 49ers’ players and fans

"I used to collect them a lot as a kid. And as I grew older, it morphed into about one a year, especially when they come out with these throwbacks from our last Super Bowl (winning) season — that's really fond in my heart."
NFL49erswebzone.com

The Mac Jones offensive rookie of the year odds improve, thanks to recent events

Before Tuesday morning, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was a +800 bet to win offensive rookie of the year, via the PointsBet sportsbook. In the aftermath of New England's stunning decision to release Cam Newton, Jones has seen a significant improvement in his odds. Jones now sits at +450 on the PointsBet sportsbook.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Nick Mullens lands on Browns practice squad

After starting his career with the 49ers and spending the 2021 offseason with the Eagles, quarterback Nick Mullens once again became a free agent. For now, he's got a spot on the Cleveland practice squad. He's one of 11 members of the practice squad announced Wednesday by the team.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Shanahan expects to see a lot of Nick Bosa in season opener at Lions

When the San Francisco 49ers open their regular season on the road against the Detroit Lions next week, 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa will be back in action. In fact, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expects that Bosa will be heavily involved after missing most of last season to a torn ACL.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots' decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted "I'm not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam." Newton never said he was unvaccinated.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: "Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he's been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He's a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They're both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don't want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don't go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don't kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don't listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how 'disappointed' they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it's not us, and they're pissed. This wasn't about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont'a Hightower – all Belichick's guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so 'mature' and that he 'won the locker room.' You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a 'Band-Aid.' I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it's a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just 'let's rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.' What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn't his arm, it wasn't his athletic ability, it wasn't his size, it was Tom's reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you'll get released fast."
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn't claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback wasn't claimed.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks' horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys' putrid 31st ranked defense.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn't take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K'Von Wallace called Cam Newton "checkdown king"during the 7-on-7 drills.

