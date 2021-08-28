Cancel
Texas State

It’s in the Cards: Texas names starting quarterback

By Kevin Borba
 7 days ago
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

In what was reportedly the toughest quarterback battle he has ever been a part of, Steve Sarkisian has come to a verdict on who will take over as the Longhorns starter.

Redshirt freshman Hudson Card will lead the Longhorns into what they hope will be the best era of Texas football after beating Casey Thompson for the job.

Seemingly every position on the roster had a starter determined except for the quarterback position. The Aug. 14 scrimmage is where the competition finally reached a tipping point and gave Sarkisian a sense of who he would go with. Thompson’s turnover issues throughout fall camp really hurt his chances; Card had far fewer turnovers.

The scrimmage put Card in the driver’s seat for the starting job and he never turned back. Horns247 broke the news on Saturday.

Card, a former four-star out of Austin, was the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback coming out of Lake Travis High School. He has not played many meaningful snaps to this point. He has completed 1-of-3 for 5 yards and rushed 4 times for 11 yards during his collegiate career.

However, there were not many opportunities to play with four-year starter Sam Ehlinger in his final season.

Many thought that it was Thompson’s job to lose, but as soon as Tom Herman was fired, Thompson’s more experience in the playbook argument evaporated. Sarkisian made it clear everyone was starting with a clean slate when he took the job, and he stuck to that. Sarkisian was aware of Card’s fantastic arm talent, as he recruited Card when he was at Alabama.

Card has a tough opening game as the starter. He and Texas take on the No. 23 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, who are returning all but one of their starters and have added Power Five transfers.

Even though Thompson had that amazing four-touchdown performance in relief of Ehlinger in the Alamo Bowl, Sarkisian always said he had to go with his gut.

His gut told him to go with the young gunslinger. Card now looks to lead the Longhorns to the success that has been eluded Texas for a decade.

