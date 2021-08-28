Some staffing shortages affect Connecticut school districts, but most weathered storm
STAMFORD — For some Connecticut school districts, the expected COVID-19 staffing crisis hit hard. But for others, the predicted mass exodus of teachers didn’t pan out. In Bridgeport, for example, staffing shortages have been a chronic problem, tied to the city’s financial situation. In wealthier cities and towns such as Greenwich, Stamford and New Canaan, the situation is not nearly as worrisome.www.ctpost.com
