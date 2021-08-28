Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

New ESC HF Guidelines Showcase SGLT2 Inhibitors, Tafamidis, Vericiguat, and COAPT

By Shelley Wood
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeart failure (HF) guidelines released at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2021 yesterday give a new class I recommendation for sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors in the setting of HF with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), and they urge physicians to initiate all four recommended drug categories—ACE inhibitors/angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitors (ARNIs), beta-blockers, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs), and SGLT2 inhibitors—as swiftly and safely as possible.

