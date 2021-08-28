Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Recipe: Chicken Tonnato is a fresh take on a classic Italian summertime dish

By Cathy Thomas
Los Angeles Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeal Tonnato is a traditional summertime dish in Italy. Hailing from the Piedmont region, it’s made with the unlikely combination of cold sliced veal topped with a smooth, cold tuna sauce. My husband loves the dish because it brings back memories of sunny days spent on the Mediterranean coast. I...

www.dailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Chicken Breasts#Chickens#Summertime#Cooking#Food Drink#Pinot Grigio#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
Recipesbayoubeatnews.com

Classic chicken enchiladas: A soon-to-be favorite meal in your household

Looking for ways to spice up your evening meals? Cooking Professionally has got you covered with these savory, cheesy, melt-in-mouth chicken enchiladas. • 1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into small 1/2-inch pieces. • 1 (4oz) can diced green chiles (optional) • Sea salt and freshly-cracked black pepper,...
Cook County, ILPosted by
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
Recipescbslocal.com

Loaded Potato Casserole

We're with our favorite Jamaican Chef, Chef CJ Williams! He's showing us how to make Loaded Potato Casserole! See how you can get your hands on this tasty dish!
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Recipe: King ranch chicken casserole

SAN ANTONIO – Ingredients:. • fajita seasoning (or seasoning of your choice) • cream of mushroom (10.5 oz.) Cut corn tortillas into 2-inch strips. Line the bottom of the casserole dish with tortilla strips. Cut chicken into small cubes, toss into a mixing bowl. Add salsa and cream of chicken,...
Recipesthejacksonpress.org

Garlic Butter Pork Chops

Tired of dry and flavorless pork chops? Us, too. These Garlic Butter Pork Chops are full of flavor and freshness! Pair with your favorite sides for a hearty, easy, tasty meal any night of the week. Directions. Step 1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Season the pork chops...
Recipescopykat.com

Pumpkin Dump Cake

Keyword: Cake Mix Recipes, Pumpkin, Pumpkin Dump Cake. In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin, milk, eggs, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla extract. Stir until blended and pour into a 9×13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle the dry cake mix evenly over the pumpkin. Place the small pieces of butter...
Recipesrecipes.net

Breakfast Pie Recipe

Here’s another great addition to your list of easy breakfast pie recipes with pie crust. Filled with eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, sausages, and many other tasty ingredients in a flaky crust, this breakfast pie recipe has everything you would want in a morning meal. Serve this hearty meal with this spring mix salad that’s equally easy to make and fresh orange lemonade to give everyone an energy boost for the day.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

In The Pioneer Woman's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Celebrity chef Ree Drummond has inspired many home cooks with her delicious recipes over the years. As per Taste of Home, she reckons that anybody can start cooking as long as they motivate themselves and practice as much as possible. "You have to do it and do it and do it. And you'll mess up a lot and it won't turn out exactly right," she said. "But then one day you'll just make like the best meal ever."
Recipesknuj.net

Hobo Dinner Foil Packets (Hamburger & Potato)

Hobo Dinner Foil Packets are so simple to make and everyone raves about them! Comforting veggies including potatoes, carrots, and onions are topped with a seasoned hamburger patty and grilled or baked to tender perfection. Ingredients. 1 pound lean ground beef. 1 package dry onion soup mix. 4 small potatoes...
Recipes104star.com

Here’s my tailgater “Salad”

Lasagna isn’t typically a tailgater food, but this recipe is chock full of fresh veggies, so it makes the PERFECT side dish for your burgers and brats. Also, it’s easy to transport, and you can prep it the day before, stick in the fridge, then bake the day of the game.
Recipesknuj.net

Cauliflower Gratin

Cauliflower gratin is a lower-carb side dish that pairs well with pork, ham or beef. It’s so creamy and delicious that even the kids will ask for seconds! If you like a little crunch, sprinkle buttered bread crumbs over the top for the last five minutes in the oven. Ingredients.
Recipespanolian.com

Today’s Special – Speedy Spaghetti

In a 2-quart casserole combine ground beef, crumbled to separate, and onion. Microwave on High power 4 – 6 minutes, or until meat is no longer pink, stirring about half-way through the cooking time. Drain off excess fat. Stir in remaining ingredients except spaghetti noodles. Microwave on High power 5 minutes. Reduce power to 50% (or middle power level setting). Microwave 15 – 20 minutes or until sauce thicken and flavors blend, stirring 2 – 3 times during the cooking time. Drain cooked pasta, toss with 1 tablespoon margarine, butter or olive oil and 1 teaspoon salt. Serve sauce over cooked pasta, top with extra Parmesan if desired and serve with a green salad and toasted French Bread. And violá, supper is served! *May substitute a scant tablespoon of Italian seasoning for the oregano and basil.
Shreveport, LAfranchising.com

Southern Classic Chicken Stays Ahead of the Trend

Family-founded fried chicken franchise continues success with off-premise dining. September 01, 2021 // Franchising.com // SHREVEPORT, Louisiana - Southern Classic Chicken, a Louisiana-based fried chicken franchise, remains a trendsetter in the restaurant industry. While many restaurants chains nationwide are adapting to off-premise dining, with walk-up windows and drive-thru restaurant models, Southern Classic Chicken had these models in place from the start and is the driving force behind their on-going success.
Recipesthecountrycook.net

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SKILLET

Super easy and tasty, this Philly Cheesesteak Skillet has all the fun flavors of the sandwich but without the bun!. I absolutely love Philly Cheesesteaks but sometimes we are not always in the mood for sandwiches. Naturally low carb and keto-friendly, this Philly Cheesesteak Skillet is a great option to satisfy those Philly cheesesteak cravings without all the bread. Mixed with peppers, cheese and beef, you really can't go wrong with this one. This is really an easy and tasty meal that the whole family will love. If you are looking for a tried-and-true 30 minute dinner to get onto your table during those busy weekdays, then you have to try my Philly Cheesesteak Skillet recipe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy