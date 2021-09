MITech TV: MCWT Update, Power Outage Investigation, SIM Swapping, LTU Headlines. ANN ARBOR – On MITech TV today at 2 pm, Kathleen Norton-Schock returns to update happenings with the Michigan Council of Women in Technology. Nick Dodge from the Michigan League of Conservation Voters will discuss his organization’s demand for an investigation into power outages by DTE and Consumer’s Energy. Dan Lohrmann provides background on his recent article about SIM swapping on mobile phone and how it poses threats to cryptocurrency and bank accounts. Matt Roush will provide all the latest news from Lawrence Technological University.