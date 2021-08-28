Cancel
Computers

The Complete Practical Guide to Topic Modelling

Cover picture for the articleA complete guide to perform topic modeling using pyLDAvis. The purpose of this NLP step is to understand the topics in input data and those topics help to analyze the context of the articles or documents. This step will also further help in data labeling needs using the topics generated in this step across each set of similar documents.

#Modelling#Big Data#Topic Model#Small Data#Nlp#Lda#Bigrams Trigrams#The N Grams Obtained#Topics And Topics#Pos Tags#Nltk#Visualize Coherence#Eta
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

GSDMM: Topic Modeling for Social Media Posts and Reviews

In this post, we’ll look at a set of tweets and try to determine its major theme(s). But first, a little bit of context. As written by yamini5 on Analytics Vidhya, “Topic modelling[sic] refers to the task of identifying topics that best describes a set of documents.” Simply put, topic modeling refers to the process of ingesting a bunch of unstructured and unlabeled text data and then classifying them into the different topics that they represent. For example, we might have a collection of Emily Dickinson’s poems. When we try to classify them, we’re probably going to end up with the topics of life, death, and love. Topic modeling refers to how the computer can do all this using some fancy math (that we’re not going to talk about, LOL).

