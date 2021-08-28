Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Kennedy family deeply divided over parole for RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES — It could ultimately be up to Gov. Gavin Newsom to determine whether the man who assassinated Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 should be paroled. Sirhan Sirhan — who was 24 when he shot and killed the former U.S. senator and Democratic presidential candidate at a Los Angeles hotel in 1968 — was deemed suitable for release by a two-person parole panel Friday afternoon. Sirhan, now 77, later admitted to the killing and has been in prison for 53 years. He originally faced the death penalty but his sentence was commuted to life after the state briefly outlawed capital punishment in the 1970s.

www.gazettextra.com

