Mindy Kaling Is Summer Chic in a Multicolored Dress and Red Espadrille Wedges as She Jets Off to Vegas

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
 7 days ago
Mindy Kaling’s latest look puts an emphasis on summer fun.

“The Office” actress posted a photo set on Instagram yesterday, which featured her and a few of her friends posing in front of an airplane. For the ensemble, Kaling sported a dress that featured a color palette including red, orange, white and yellow. The dress came with a printed belt that matched the print on the dress.

When it came down to the footwear, Kaling donned a pair of red espadrille wedges that added a perfect summery touch to her already breezy ensemble.

Kaling is a fan of innovative, fashion-forward clothing that makes a statement within the fashion industry and typically wears Black fashion brands and others who support important social initiatives. She tends to dabble in garments that have interesting prints or graphics, edgy dresses, flowy separates and fun sweaters. The actress also posts flicks of her working on Instagram while in trendy and colorful activewear. Some of the designers who grace her closet are Autumn Adeigbo, Rodarte and even Chanel. On the footwear front, she has an affinity for wearing silhouettes from brands such as Miu Miu, Kate Spade, Jimmy Choo and Tory Burch.

Kaling is a master of mixing affordable brands with top designers while blending styles from brands like J.Crew and Pangaia. When she’s feeling glitzy or saunters down red carpets, the “Inside Out” actress pops in stellar gowns from heralded brands like Oscar de la Renta, Alex Perry and Dolce & Gabbana.

Slip on a pair of red espadrille wedges to add a touch of elevation to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Mindy Kaling.

CREDIT: Boden

To Buy: Boden Cassie Espadrille Wedges, $120 .

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Journee Collection Ashlyn Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $60 .

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Marguerita Espadrille Wedge, $325 .

Flip through the gallery to see Mindy Kaling’s celebrity shoe style.

