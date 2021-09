The month of September begins with a new season in Pokémon GO, the Season of Mischief; although there are many more changes to come between now and the end of the year. The ninth month of 2021 has new events such as the Psychoshow, investigations, rotations in the Eggs and the farewell of Giovanni, who has temporarily left the game. Like every month, it is time to review all field research, its rewards and which Pokémon can appear in shiny / shiny form throughout September 2021.