Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kickoff Countdown Day 12: Projecting the Top 12 RBs

By Chris Miles
Dynasty Football Factory
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article will be the first of 12, counting down the days until we can once again sit and watch this sport that we love (and dominate our fantasy leagues in the process). Each article will have a numeric theme, which will also count down as each day is ticked off the calendar. In this piece, I’ll be discussing the top-12 (see the theme?) running backs from our site’s very own redraft rankings and their projected stat lines for the upcoming season. Not only is it a lot of fun to look at some realistic outcomes for these star players--a bit of a preseason appetizer--but looking at these projections can also help you to confidently select one player over another when you are on the clock, even if those two players appear almost indistinguishable at first glance. So, without further ado, I am thrilled to kick off DFF’s first-ever “Kickoff Countdown”!

dynastyfootballfactory.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Countdown#Rbs#American Football#Dff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLfantasypros.com

Top-12 Running Backs to Avoid (2021 Fantasy Football)

Everything is relative in fantasy sports. It’s what makes the concept of targeting and avoiding players so difficult. There is seemingly always a price that presents value for a given player. However, there are certain players that fantasy managers are hesitant to draft at their going rate, otherwise known as their average draft position (ADP).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFLTechnician Online

Fantasy sleepers guaranteed to take your team to the next level

If you’re like us, the beginning of football season is one of the most exciting times of the year. Maybe your team has made some great moves in the offseason and is gearing up for a big year, or maybe you’ve devised the perfect strategy to finally hold the championship trophy for your fantasy football league.
Texas StateSan Marcos Daily Record

Countdown to Kickoff: Bobcats visit co-champion Chanticleers

Coastal Carolina’s football program is one that Texas State’s incoming Director of Athletics Don Coryell wants the Bobcats to mirror. The Chanticleers made the leap to the FBS level in 2017 and posted a 3-9 record in their inaugural season in the Sun Belt. The team became competitive, posting 5-7 records over the next two seasons, undergoing two coaching changes, but broke through as one of the top teams in the nation in 2020.
College Sportsnewspressnow.com

Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing the Northwest secondary

Before the Bearcats faced Sioux Falls in April for a joint practice, Rich Wright addressed his secondary. “I asked how many guys had ever been on a college football field, and I had that group stand up and I was like, ‘Holy cow,’” Wright said. In 2019, four Northwest Missouri...
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

CSC Mailbag: Who are the starting wide receivers? Cornerbacks? That and more.

The NFL season might not yet be officially upon us, but the New Orleans Saints are getting ready for the fast-approaching Week 1. With that in mind, there are plenty of questions about what the Saints will do and look like in the 2021 season. There might be more questions than answers right now, so we took a few of your pressing questions off Twitter in this week’s CSC Mailbag:
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy football 2021 rankings, draft prep: QB, WR, RB, TE picks, cheat sheets, ADP from top-rated model

If you want to win your league this season, you'll need to crush your 2021 Fantasy football picks. Running backs such as Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey are no-brainers, but correctly identifying which players are poised to be 2021 Fantasy football breakouts can help lead you to a championship. That means a reliable set of 2021 Fantasy football rankings will be critical when deciding which players to select on draft day.
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Optimal approach to picks Nos. 5 – 8

The middle rounds of fantasy drafts are a bit trickier than normal this season due to tier breaks in the third and fifth rounds. This weekend, I entered several Footballguys Players Championship (FPC) drafts at the FFPC to put all of my draft strategies and tier articles into an actionable format.
NFLDynasty Football Factory

J.K. Dobbins Injury Rapid Reaction

We were so close to the regular season. So close. Most starters sat on the bench during week three of the preseason as it was treated much like preseason week four in past years, but for one team that chose to play their starters, the consequence was dire. Baltimore Ravens second-year running back J.K. Dobbins has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2021 season according to Adam Schefter.
NFLDynasty Football Factory

2021 Dynasty Profile: Darnell Mooney

Year Team Games Played Receptions Yards Yards/Catch TDs. After being selected 173rd overall in the fifth round of last year’s NFL Draft, Mooney emerged as one of the most productive wide receivers for the Chicago Bears QUICKLY. In the Bears’ Week 1 matchup against the Lions, he hauled in three receptions for 38 yards, but you could see the potential in him right away. From then on, he produced at least two receptions per game throughout his rookie season.
NFLDynasty Football Factory

Cam Newton Released: Rapid Reaction

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has been released by the New England Patriots. If you’ve followed me at all over the last few months you know this comes as no surprise. By all accounts, the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Mac Jones outperformed Newton all offseason during camp and joint practices. We all witnessed Jones stand out above the pack in the preseason games, which clearly gave the Patriots the confidence to move forward with the 15th overall pick as their starting quarterback.
NFLNew York Post

Fantasy football: An unorthodox tight end approach

Often times, as the NFL season approaches, the players we like to target end up rising in draft positions, detracting from their appeal. Thus, our search for value becomes more difficult. But because there are options deeper in drafts whose projected value, as determined by the Madman, hasn’t yet resulted...
NFLDynasty Football Factory

IDP Rookie Sleepers

There is no better feeling in fantasy football than calling your shot on a sleeper! Plucking a diamond out of the rough before anyone else realizes the value, is one of the reasons we dynasty managers dig so deep into weeds each offseason. Now that the 2021 season is nearly upon us, here are some rookie IDP sleepers that could become contributors to your IDP title run.
NFLDynasty Football Factory

The Actual Ultimate Redraft Strategy: Part 2

In this piece, I will be directly responding to a recent post by @Heady_Football in which he describes his ideal redraft draft strategy. In his article, he states that you should start your draft with three straight running backs while waiting on the other positions like wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback. I am here to tell you why I think there are better strategies to employ. So, after reading both you will truly be able to decide what you think is best.

Comments / 0

Community Policy