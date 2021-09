Cincinnati Bengals fans, rejoice. Starting quarterback Joe Burrow will play a limited amount of snaps in the team’s third and final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, per head coach Zac Taylor. The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Aug. 29, and just became must-watch TV for those of us who have been eagerly anticipating Burrow’s return to the field. As for how much Burrow will feature, Taylor was pretty clear regarding what priority No. 1 will be.