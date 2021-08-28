Weird Food Memes That Are Something Of An Acquired Taste

It's true that some people take food too seriously. I admit that this morning I spent several hours thinking about the perfect way to prepare Pasta alla Norma for dinner tonight. I've got a couple eggplants roasting in the oven. Why am I roasting them instead of sauteeing? Well, eggplants are like sponges. They soak up oil like nobody's business. And they demand extra lubrication over and over, until you've used probably used a cup of that EVOO. Anyway. As I was saying. Some people take food too seriously. But others are capable of treating our fuel with a sense of humor.