It isn't believed to be a high-ankle sprain, but Edwards-Helaire will undergo further testing in Kansas City on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury. At a minimum, we likely won't see him suit up much until the regular season. Darrel Williams also left the game Friday night as he was being evaluated for a concussion. Jerick McKinnon and Darwin Thompson are now the only two completely healthy backs for the Chiefs, and could step into sizable roles should CEH or Williams miss any time.