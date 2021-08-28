43 Local Arts Organizations Join Forces to Require Vaccinations to Attend In-Person Performances
Portland, OR. Portland performing arts organizations have united to form a vaccine coalition for indoor performances. The move is aimed at enabling the return to live performances. The Portland Performing Arts Vaccine Coalition is establishing protocols to, “prioritize the health and safety of audience members, artists, staff, volunteers, and the community at large.” Members of the admissions staff at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, seen above, are receiving training for reopening.www.portlandsocietypage.com
Comments / 0