Salvaged wood wraps Surf House in Santa Cruz by Feldman Architecture
American firm Feldman Architecture has created a cypress-clad, beachfront dwelling that is meant to balance "high design and a casual Californian aesthetic". Perched on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Surf House is located in the central California city of Santa Cruz. The 417-square-metre dwelling serves as a weekend getaway for a San Francisco Bay Area family with strong ties to the coastal town.www.dezeen.com
Comments / 1