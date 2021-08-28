Cancel
Salvaged wood wraps Surf House in Santa Cruz by Feldman Architecture

By Jenna McKnight
Dezeen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican firm Feldman Architecture has created a cypress-clad, beachfront dwelling that is meant to balance "high design and a casual Californian aesthetic". Perched on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Surf House is located in the central California city of Santa Cruz. The 417-square-metre dwelling serves as a weekend getaway for a San Francisco Bay Area family with strong ties to the coastal town.

