Jimmy Patronis deploys two rescue teams to Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ida

By Kelly Hayes
floridapolitics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIda is expected to be a major hurricane. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has deployed two Florida Urban Search & Rescue teams to Alabama ahead of Category 4 Hurricane Ida. Hurricane Ida is expected to hit the span of coast between Louisiana and Alabama Sunday with “life-threatening storm surge inundation,”...

Southlake Firefighter Deployed To Gulf Coast In Response To Ida Landfall

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) — Lieutenant Frank Molinets of the Southlake Fire Department has been deployed for the past week to the gulf coast in response to the direct landfall of Hurricane Ida. Lieutenant Frank Molinets (Credit: Southlake DPS) Texas Task Force 1, along with other FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams, are working closely with response resources from Louisiana, surrounding states and volunteer organizations. Texas Task Force 1 (Credit: Southlake DPS) Members from local, state and federal search and rescue teams are searching the areas that were impacted by the storm for people who may be trapped, Southlake DPS stated in a series of tweets Saturday. Lieutenant Frank Molinets (Credit: Southlake DPS) The teams include members trained in advanced structural collapse rescue, technical search and rescue, disaster medicine and swift-water rescue with specialized boats. They will also provide initial damage assessment to the State Emergency Operations Center. Southlake DPS asks the community to keep Lt. Molinets in their thoughts as he works to assist others in unstable conditions.
FAMU football would means catfish for Al Lawson

Lawson could lose a box of shrimp though. More than pride will be on the line when Florida A&M and Jackson State square off this weekend in a HBCU national showcase game. Also on the line: Mississippi catfish and Florida shrimp. If the FAMU Rattlers defeat Jackson State, U.S. Rep....
FWC: Please be safe on the water this Labor Day Weekend

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement is reminding boaters to exercise caution and practice safety during Labor Day Weekend, a time of increased boating traffic on waterways. The FWC especially urged boaters not to operate vessels under the influence, which can decrease the operator’s...

