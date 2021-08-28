Jimmy Patronis deploys two rescue teams to Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ida

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) — Lieutenant Frank Molinets of the Southlake Fire Department has been deployed for the past week to the gulf coast in response to the direct landfall of Hurricane Ida. Lieutenant Frank Molinets (Credit: Southlake DPS) Texas Task Force 1, along with other FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams, are working closely with response resources from Louisiana, surrounding states and volunteer organizations. Texas Task Force 1 (Credit: Southlake DPS) Members from local, state and federal search and rescue teams are searching the areas that were impacted by the storm for people who may be trapped, Southlake DPS stated in a series of tweets Saturday. Lieutenant Frank Molinets (Credit: Southlake DPS) The teams include members trained in advanced structural collapse rescue, technical search and rescue, disaster medicine and swift-water rescue with specialized boats. They will also provide initial damage assessment to the State Emergency Operations Center. Southlake DPS asks the community to keep Lt. Molinets in their thoughts as he works to assist others in unstable conditions.