Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Series Of Curious Cats Relaxing On Rooftops Of All Places

By wizkalila
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We cat parents know that our feline friends can be as curious as they can be sneaky. We blink for one moment andddd boom. Cat's on the roof. How the heck did he get there? Well friends, our cats have minds of their own (and don't we know it)! They sure do know how to make us smile, though. With their beauty and charm, they know they could get away with murder!

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Cat#Tabby Cat#Rooftops#Feline#Wizkalila 1 A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
PetsHello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PetsPleated-Jeans.com

Dogs Raised With Cats Act A Little…Different (50 Pics)

If you can’t decide whether to get a cat or a dog, get yourself a dog that acts like a cat. They say cats and dogs are inherently different, but these dogs are challenging that theory. I like cats and dogs, but if I came home to my dog standing...
Petspawtracks.com

4 totally normal reasons why your cat follows you to the bathroom

You head into the bathroom to brush your teeth, take a shower, or use the toilet — but you’re not alone. When you have cats, you almost always have company in the bathroom, whether you want it or not. It’s not convenient, but it is pretty typical for many cats. While we might see this behavior as strange, it probably makes perfect sense to your cat. So, why do cats follow you to the bathroom? There’s no one reason. In fact, there are four potential explanations. One or more may be factoring into your cat’s habits and why you’ll never be able to brush your teeth alone again.
Petsparentherald.com

6 Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Kids

Dogs make excellent friends for children. They're not just fun to play with but having a pet can teach your children to be more responsible. In addition, dogs provide excellent companionship, and if you have an only child, a dog is a perfect pet to help them feel less lonely. There are various variables to consider while selecting a dog for your family. The age group of your kids will largely determine this option since you must also consider your child's well-being. What breed you choose for your family will also be influenced by your lifestyle. For example, some breeds are known for their high energy levels, while others are known for being protective of children. Playfulness is also taken into account. Finally, remember that whatever breed you choose, you'll have to train both your dog and your kids about how to interact with each other to ensure your children's safety. To help you narrow down your options, we've selected six dog breeds that are ideal for kids.
PetsInverse

Why does my cat knead with its paws? A vet explains

Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous. Do you ever see your cat shifting its front paws back and forth just before settling down for a nap? Have you heard some cat lovers talk about their feline friends “making biscuits” or “kneading dough”?
Petsiheartcats.com

No Bad Hair Days For Barnaby The Cat, His Fluff Always Looks Good

You ever have those days your hair just won’t work with you? Or, do you have the kind of hair that has a mind of its own, leaving you to exist in a coifed mess? Barnaby the cat knows your pain! But while we do what we can to smooth our wild locks, Barnaby better not do a thing to tame his wild Persian fur! He’s purrfect just the way he is!
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Simple Hacks to Keep Curious Cats Off of Countertops

Cats love high places, which include counters and the kitchen table. Cat owners can agree that our lovable felines have some annoying traits. From scratching furniture to playing with the curtains, cats can certainly cause some mischief. However, one of the most annoying things a cat can do is jump onto the countertops. Why they even want to go up on the kitchen counter in the first place, we will never know. Though knowing cat behavior, it's simply because they can and love to be high off the ground. But how can we keep cats off the counters?
AnimalsPosted by
Popular Science

8 animals being naturally hilarious

If you live with a pet of any kind, you’ve probably noticed that animals are flipping hilarious. The same goes for wild creatures spanning the planet. Their antics can dazzle, raise questions, and add some comedy to the pursuit of science. A lot of the fun, however, rests on interpretation....
PetsWashington City Paper

I Lived in a Bar For Six Months In Exchange For Watching the Place and Its Two Cats

Last October, while commiserating with friends about the pandemic and lamenting what may still be the end of the world, I mentioned that I would soon be losing my job and my apartment. One of my friends, local brewpub owner Bill Perry, a man not unfamiliar with non sequiturs, then asked if I like cats. I told him I do, citing my late cat Buster (1988-2004) and other relevant floofs.
Animals103.3 WKFR

All Catnip Aside, Cats Just Like to Get High

You’ve probably noticed that cats like high vantage points, and until we talked with Jessica Gilbert from the Humane Society of South Central Michigan this week, I never realized that it’s often a cat competition to see who can get the highest. No, not on catnip, but actually the highest spot in the room.
kcaw.org

Blueberry and Not Blueberry: A curious ‘tail’ of two lookalike cats

Lost pets aren’t all that unusual in Sitka, although it’s a heartbreaking and stressful experience for any pet owner. Swapped pets? That’s a bit more unusual. In Sitka, two cat owners and their felines recently found themselves at the center of a strange saga of mistaken identity. It was a...
Animalskidsactivitiesblog.com

Spooky Halloween Toilet Roll Black Cats Craft for Kids

These black cats with bright yellow eyes made from toilet paper rolls are the cutest Halloween craft around! Kids of all ages will want to get in on the fun with this simple black cat craft. Cats, bats and spiders are the absolute go-to crafts every Halloween – and these...
PetsPosted by
92.9 The Bull

5 Tips and Tricks Every New Cat Owner Needs To Know

Dogs are super loving and affectionate animals that crave to be by your side every moment of the day. Well, cats are super loving and affectionate but they would rather you mind your business for a good part of the day. I grew up a dog person but after a few years of owning a cat, I've compiled a list of tips and tricks new cat owners and maybe even some old can benefit from.
Petsgamepur.com

All Cat Sanctuary locations in Ghost of Tsushima

Finding cats to save in an epic adventure like Ghost of Tsushima is at first quite ameowsing but as you find each cat sanctuary, you learn more about Jin’s past with his mother. All the cat sanctuary locations are easier to find than the monkey and the deer, but we’ve explained where every cat salvation is on Iki Island with purrcision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy