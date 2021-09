For just the second time this season Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez will not be in the starting lineup when his team takes the field. Perez, who hit two home runs on Friday before leaving the game with a head injury, had initially been penciled in the lineup at catcher and batting third. The Royals then released an adjusted lineup, with backup catcher Cam Gallagher starting and batting eighth, less than two hours before their game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.