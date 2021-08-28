Cancel
Comics

My Hero Academia Reveals Toga's New Powers

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Villain Academia has kicked off the war between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, with Shigaraki and his gang staring down over one-hundred thousand opponents as they attempt to prove themselves worthy of the gifts of Dr. Garaki and All For One. With this latest episode focusing on the disturbing backstory of Toga, as well as her specific fight against MLA member Chitose Kizuki, aka Curious, we see the blood-drinking antagonist develop an insane new ability to help her not only survive but make her a far bigger threat than she was before.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

#My Hero Academia#True Self#All For One#The League Of Villains#The Meta Liberation Army#Mla#Ua Academy
