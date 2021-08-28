My Hero Academia Reveals Toga's New Powers

The Meta Liberation Army has been working in the background of My Hero Academia for quite some time, looking to create a world wherein no one can be told to hold back their Quirks, and while their goals might seemingly align with those of the League of Villains, the two are set to clash in the final episodes of the anime's fifth season. With this villainous organization led by the nefarious ReDestro and having a roster of over one hundred thousand villains to its name, it's clear that Shigaraki and his crew are in for the fight of their lives.