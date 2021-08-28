Southeast Texas still expected to see 'minimal' effects from Hurricane Ida
Southeast Texas is still expected to see “minimal” effects from Hurricane Ida, according to the National Weather Service. The hurricane is anticipated to travel over the Gulf of Mexico during the weekend before “making landfall as an extremely dangerous major hurricane along the Louisiana coast late Sunday or early Monday,” according to a National Weather Service post. It could reach Category 4, officials said.www.houstonchronicle.com
