The 8 Best Women’s Electric Razors

If you’ve just invested on a pricey set of chef’s knives for your kitchen, then you’re going to want to make sure they’re maintained properly. Even the best knives will start to dull over time, which is why a good sharpener is essential. In particular, a two-step knife sharpener will allow you to both sharpen and polish your cleavers, essentially packing two all-important functions in one countertop device. A two-step knife sharpener has two different slots—it’s important that you use one of these before the other. The first is coarse and contains abrasives—usually diamonds—that shave off the old bits of steel,...