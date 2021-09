Online: https://www.midlandchristianschool.org/o/mcs/page/mustang-network. Last week: Midland Christian 42, El Paso Americas 7; Rio Rancho Cleveland 35, Franklin 32. The Mustangs got off to an impressive start as they went into El Paso and blew out a UIL Class 6A program. MCS outgained Americas 449-221, came up with four turnovers and got a big game from quarterback Ryver Rodriguez, who passed for 217 yards, rushed for 114 and accounted for four TDs. … The Mustangs face their second straight UIL Class 6A opponent in the Cougars. … Franklin is coming off a close loss to New Mexico’s No. 1-ranked team and should provide a tougher test for the Mustangs. MCS coach Greg McClendon said the Cougars not only have more numbers but have a big offensive line, talented skill players, a mobile quarterback and a solid defense. McClendon said in addition to playing fast, it’s going to be important for his players to continue to play with a chip on their shoulders and at a high level.