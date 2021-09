COMMENTARY | Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan and his aide-de-camp, Mark Lamping, are finally, belatedly getting what they want: City Hall last week committed $60 million — half the total cost — to help the team build a brand new practice facility billed as the first phase of a bigger, grander project to upgrade TIAA Bank Field. A separate proposal to help finance the development costs of a luxury hotel and upgraded marina Khan wants across the street, totaling about $114 million in various taxpayer-subsidized incentives, is also on a near-certain path to passage with the City Council.