13 service members killed in Kabul airport bombing remembered

By Staff and news service reports
Whittier Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who cradled a baby in her arms at the airport and posted on social media that she loved her job. A young husband with a child on the way. Another man who planned to become a sheriff’s deputy when his deployment ended. Heart-wrenching details have emerged about the 13 U.S. troops killed in a bombing attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans.

