Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Ida may be a hurricane to remember

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 7 days ago

If you’re a regular reader of this column, then you are probably already staying up to date on Hurricane Ida as it heads for the northern Gulf Coast. Today (Saturday), the National Hurricane Center should be able to zero in on the likely landfall zone and when and where hurricane conditions will spread inland.

picayuneitem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#Extreme Weather#Loop Current
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWHNT-TV

Watching the Gulf this weekend

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance over Central America that moves into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. A surface trough over portions of Central America and the southern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This system is expected to move west-northwestward...
Environmentabc17news.com

Cleanup boats on scene of large Gulf oil spill following Ida

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. The spill, which is ongoing, appears to be coming from a source underwater at an offshore drilling lease about two miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The reported location is near the site of a miles-long brown and black oil slick visible in aerial photos first published Wednesday by The Associated Press. So far, the growing oil slick appears to have remained out to sea and has not impacted the Lousiana shoreline. The Coast Guard identified an undersea pipeline owned by Houston-based Talos Energy as the likely source, but the company says the oil isn’t theirs.
Louisiana StateNew Haven Register

Hurricane Ida turns spotlight on Louisiana power grid issues

Power out, high voltage lines on the ground, weeks until electricity is restored in some places: The dismal state of power in Hurricane Ida's wake is a distressingly familiar scenario for Entergy Corp., Louisiana's largest electrical utility. The power company has grappled with other widespread outages after Hurricanes Katrina, Rita,...
Philadelphia, PAKeene Sentinel

Ida's Northeast death toll reaches 47 — and climbing

PHILADELPHIA — The death toll from Ida continued to swell Friday, a day after the hurricane-turned-tropical storm swept through the Northeast on a destructive path north from Louisiana’s Gulf Coast. At least 47 people were killed after torrential rain pounded New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, ripping through buildings,...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WRAL News

Hurricane Ida turns spotlight on Louisiana power grid issues

Power out, high voltage lines on the ground, weeks until electricity is restored in some places: The dismal state of power in Hurricane Ida's wake is a distressingly familiar scenario for Entergy Corp., Louisiana's largest electrical utility. The power company has grappled with other widespread outages after Hurricanes Katrina, Rita,...
Mississippi StatePicayune Item

Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes set for Sept. 25

GULF COAST, MS- Together again. Join us for this year’s Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes, with Honorary Walk Chair family, the Rocha’s, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Jones Park in Gulfport! Registration starts at 9 am, with the walk and ribbon cutting at 10 am. The 2021 walk theme is...
LifestylePicayune Item

An even better day gets us closer to St. Augustine

Late last night, I was still trying to figure out a good place for tonight’s lodging. There was a list of towns ahead with nothing, and one well ahead that might work. I was doing all of this when I should have been getting closer to bed, but I called the Deerwood Inn and Campground. I spoke to the owner, Celina Adam who gave me some good insight. But I had several challenges, but should never let that be a reason not to take on a good adventure.
Louisiana StatePicayune Item

Local master gardeners earn advanced master gardener status from LSU

Seven master gardeners who live in Pearl River County were recently bestowed advanced master gardener status from the Louisiana State University. Currently, Mississippi State University does not offer an advanced master gardener program, but one is tentatively being created. Those local master gardeners who received their advanced master gardener status...

Comments / 0

Community Policy