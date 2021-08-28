Kia Rio Living On Borrowed Time

It seems like just a short while ago that we were all fawning over the return of the Ford Mustang Mach 1, but the auto industry is always fluid and never stationary. As awesome as that American brute of a pony car is, we're already looking ahead to the next generation, and as it draws closer, we're getting little tidbits of information on what to expect. Of course, the introduction of the Mustang Mach-E has proven that what the Mustang name means is evolving, so it shouldn't be too much of a surprise to learn that the next Mustang may fly in the face of convention once again with something that may seem sacrilegious. According to reports, the 2023 Mustang may power all four wheels.