Kia Rio Living On Borrowed Time
When the Kia Rio debuted in 1999, it was branded as the cheapest new car for sale in the US. The first generation, not totally unstylish, suffered from disappointing build quality and a bland driving feel. But honestly, what'd you expect from a cheap little economy car? Fast-forward to 2017 when the fourth generation arrived, and the Rio sedan and Rio hatchback retained the styling and value element while significantly upgrading overall reliability.carbuzz.com
