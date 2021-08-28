Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dan Campbell Reveals Where Lions' Defense Is Lacking

By Vito Chirco
Posted by 
AllLions
AllLions
 7 days ago

The Lions just finished off an 0-3 preseason, after losing 27-17 to the Indianapolis Colts Friday night at Ford Field. On top of that, the Lions gave up 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Yet, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is still "encouraged" by what he saw out of his team throughout the exhibition season.

"There's things that I see from all three phases that we're improving in. We are. Guys are improving. We're getting better. It's just, it's a process. And we're getting there," Campbell said after the loss to the Colts. "And, the most important thing is that, man, we get better from where we're at right now to the end of next week, before they (the players) get off for three days. And then, we're better against Green Bay than we were San Fran (San Francisco). And better against Baltimore than we were Green Bay. That's the most important thing. We just have to get a little better every week and improve."

Despite the woes of the team on the field in recent memory, including the winless preseason, Campbell believes that the Lions have a chance to be competitive in 2021.

"But, I do believe we have the right makeup of guys and the right core of players on this team to give us a chance," he said.

Now, for Campbell and his coaching staff, it's on to trimming the Lions' roster down to 53 players in time for Tuesday's 4 p.m. (EST) deadline.

As Campbell said Friday, it won't be an easy task to accomplish for him and the staff.

"I'll be with the staff tomorrow morning, and we'll kind of go over final thoughts on what they think will help in their own areas," Campbell said during his postgame presser. "AG (Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn), A-Lynn (offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn) and Fipp (special teams coordinator Dave Fipp), and we'll kind of dive into all that. Where they rank those players at their positions, as a total offense, defense and special teams."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5IAq_0bfprK8z00

Campbell also noted that he and Lions general manager Brad Holmes will sit down around 2 p.m. Saturday to start going through who will comprise the team's season-opening 53-man roster.

4 Keys to Success for LB Derrick Barnes in 2021

Read more on the four keys to success for Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes in 2021.

Lions Penei Sewell Lowest PFF Graded Offensive Player in Preseason Finale

For the second consecutive week, rookie Penei Sewell was the Detroit Lions lowest graded offensive player, per PFF.

David Blough: 'It’s Frustrating When You Can’t Lead Team to Victory'

Read more on David Blough's comments regarding his performance in the Detroit Lions' preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Some tough decisions lie ahead, including determining who will be the No. 5 wide receiver and who's going to garner the majority of the reps at nickel cornerback.

Campbell stated Friday that he's looking for a nickel defensive back that can play not only in the slot, but also on the outside and on special teams. The players in contention for the starting spot at nickel are undrafted rookie cornerback AJ Parker, as well as free-agent acquisitions Corn Elder and Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Campbell isn't confident that any of the three can be productive on the outside, though.

"I think that right now, that's the one thing that we're lacking a little bit: a nickel defensive back, like those three, that you know can go out and play outside," he said. "Not that they can't function in it, but I don't think that's what we're going to want to do. And (on) special teams, we have to get better there, out of that position."

Despite the uncertainty with some roster spots, Campbell believes that the organization will go into its Week 1 contest with the San Francisco 49ers with its best possible roster.

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Comments / 2

AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
880
Followers
815
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#49ers#American Football#Ag#Fipp#Success#The Detroit Lions#Corn Elder#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Lions players have bought in to Dan Campbell; Should you?

It’s easy to love new Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. His intensity and energy have brought excitement back to the Motor City after three seasons of mediocrity under Matt Patricia. But it’s also easy to label coach Campbell as a bit of a cartoon character. From his knee-biting introductory...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell diagnoses Detroit Lions during Matt Patricia era

When it comes to current Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and former Lions head coach Matt Patricia, the differences are glaring. Patricia was full of negativity during his time in Detroit and many of his players did not trust him. Campbell, on the other hand, truly cares about each person in the Lions organization and they are willing to follow him into battle.
NFLFanSided

Lions: Dan Campbell refuses to have any kickers on his roster

Dan Campbell refuses to have any kickers on his Detroit Lions 53-man roster after cut day. We had no earthly idea Dan Campbell was going to be bringing the XFL to the NFL in his first year leading the Detroit Lions. Campbell has already told us to watch our kneecaps,...
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Dan Campbell jokes of Detroit Lions plan following release of both kickers

The Detroit Lions trimmed their roster to the necessary 53 man limit yesterday, and one eye-opening result was that both kickers were noticeably absent from the final list. Both Randy Bulluck and Zane Gonzalez were released after struggling during training camp. So what is Detroit’s plan moving forward?. “We’re going...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell: ‘We trust Tom Kennedy right now’

The Detroit Lions wide receiver room is in the midst of a rebuild and that means most spots are up for grabs. Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Kalif Raymond have all been solid in camp and appear to have an inside track for key roles on this roster. Breshad Perriman was slotted for a starting role but he has struggled to stand out and a hip injury has put his role in jeopardy. Quintez Cephus has also been reliable all offseason and may round out the group if the team decides to only keep five receivers—as I predicted in my latest 53-man roster projection.
NFLYardbarker

Dan Campbell: D'Andre Swift 'Concerns Me'

The National Football League shortened their preseason to three games after cancelling the entire preseason last season. For NFL teams, the balance of getting ready for the season and resting players has become more of a challenge. Several teams have already made the decision to not play starters they call...
NFLYardbarker

Three Players Who Impressed Dan Campbell at Training Camp

The Detroit Lions will trim their roster from 80 players to 53 by the Tuesday, August 31 deadline. Over the course of training camp, head coach Dan Campbell and the new coaching staff have evaluated the players on the roster to look for players with grit, competitiveness and the ability to make plays consistently when called upon.
NFLaudacy.com

Jared Goff has grown since start of camp, says Lions head coach Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff recently told reporters that his new team has set playoff-high expectations for the 2021 season, and made a concerted effort to ignore the nay-sayers and outside noise. Of course, the Lions -- rebuilding and retooling -- don't yet have the requisite talent to contend for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy