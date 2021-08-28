Cancel
Louisiana State

Report: Redshirt freshman Hudson Card will be Texas’ starting QB vs. Louisiana in season opener

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decision appears to be in. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will name Hudson Card as the starting quarterback for the season opener against No. 23 Louisiana on Sept. 4. Horns247 first reported the decision on Saturday. A UT spokesman could not confirm, and Sarkisian could not be reached. Sarkisian is...

Texas Statehookem.com

How to watch Texas football vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

The No. 19-ranked Texas football team will open their 2021 NCAA football season against No. 23 University of Louisiana at 3: 30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The game will be the first as Texas Longhorns head football coach for Steve...
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Desmond Howard Trolls Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian

The top comment from this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay belongs to Desmond Howard. During this weekend’s show, the former Michigan star made a hilarious remark about Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. “The Steve Sarkisian era begins at Texas,” Howard said on College GameDay. “It seems like he’s coached everywhere...
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas football: Did Steve Sarkisian make right call to name Hudson Card starting QB?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian named redshirt freshman Hudson Card as the team’s starting quarterback. The Texas Longhorns are entering their first season without Sam Ehlinger starting under center, as he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. The team moved on from Tom Herman as head coach and effectively replaced him with Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who had to make the important decision as to who will start the season as the team’s No. 1 quarterback.
Texas Statehookem.com

Bohls: Former Texas standout Sam Acho is a big believer in Sarkisian, Longhorns' future

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Big believer. Sam Acho has Longhorns orange in his blood, but he legitimately thinks Steve Sarkisian will be a huge hit in Austin. “I think he will get it done,” said the former Longhorns defensive lineman and nine-year NFL veteran who is now an ESPN analyst. “I don't think a lot of people were super excited when he got the job because he was the third or fourth option after Urban Meyer, Nick Saban, even Dabo (Swinney). And I think Texas is going to be successful. Maybe I mean this year. I think eight wins will be huge.” Acho also told our “On Second Thought” podcast, which comes out Thursday, that “Sark is more about the future of Texas. I wasn't initially excited about the SEC move because we're supposed to be the Longhorns. In the Big 12, we run things. Now we're going to go be — it seems like the little brother of the SEC. But I’m high, high, high on Sark.”
Louisiana State247Sports

The Flagship: Previewing Texas' season opener against Louisiana

IT'S GAME WEEK!!! And The Flagship Podcast is here to get you ready!. In this week's episode, Horns247 columnist Chip Brown takes a three-dimensional view of everything that will be going on outside and inside DKR - before, during and after the Longhorns make their debut under new coach Steve Sarkisian.
Texas State247Sports

Texas football: Hudson Card set to start at QB for Longhorns in Week 1

Hudson Card will serve as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback when the team opens its 2021 season against Louisiana, sources informed Chip Brown of Horns247 on Saturday. Card had been in a battle with Casey Thompson for the job throughout the offseason after multiyear starter Sam Ehlinger left for the NFL after the 2020 season.
Louisiana StateCBS Sports

Texas quarterback battle: How Hudson Card won the starting job, what to expect in Week 1 vs. Louisiana

First-year Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has reportedly ended the quarterback battle in Austin by naming redshirt freshman Hudson Card the starter for the season opener against Louisiana. Card had been battling through spring practice and fall camp with Casey Thompson, who spent the last two years as the primary backup to former Longhorns signal-caller Sam Ehlinger.
NFLthedailytexan.com

Hudson Card named Longhorns’ starting quarterback for season opener

Hudson Card will start at quarterback for the Longhorns in Texas’ season opener against Louisiana on Sept. 4, according to news first reported by Horns247. Card, a redshirt freshman, outdueled fourth-year quarterback Casey Thompson in a tight competition that spanned the entire offseason and had Texas fans anxiously awaiting who would be their new QB1 after Sam Ehlinger’s departure to the NFL.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Setting realistic expectations for Steve Sarkisian’s first season at Texas

As each offseason draws to a close, expectations accompany every college football program in the country — some higher than others. They’re generally quite high in Austin, Texas. High enough, at least, that four straight bowl-winning seasons and three ranked finishes, including No. 9 in 2018, wasn’t enough to earn Tom Herman a fifth year on the Forty Acres.
College SportsPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Longhorns to Start Redshirt Fresh at QB Against Ragin’ Cajuns

Based on what we've been able to glean from practices sessions at the University of Louisiana football program, the Ragin' Cajuns are ready to play against the University of Texas on Saturday. The Cajuns know who their quarterback is going to be and they've got more than a few key players returning to some important spots on the team.
College Sports247Sports

Bijan Robinson details relationship with Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian, following two incredible seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, coaches his first game Saturday as head coach of the Texas Longhorns. No. 21 Texas meets No. 23 Louisiana in Austin for one of five Week 1 matchups between ranked foes. Texas sophomore running back Bijan Robinson is expected to...
Texas State247Sports

Steve Sarkisian reveals what sets Texas apart from USC, Washington

Steve Sarkisian is set to make his debut as Texas Longhorns head coach Saturday afternoon in Austin against Louisiana. Sarkisian, who spent the previous two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Alabama, will be leading his third program. Following a stint as an assistant under Pete Carroll at USC, Sarkisian...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Steve Sarkisian’s Debut

Steve Sarkisian’s debut at Texas is going pretty well so far. The former Alabama offensive coordinator is more than halfway through his first game as the Longhorns’ head coach. So far, so good for Sarkisian in Austin. Texas is leading Louisiana, 21-6, midway through the third quarter. Louisiana is a...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Spun

Look: Video Of Sideline Reporter Eating A Banana Going Viral

Earlier this offseason, Will Levis made the decision to transfer from Penn State after failing to unseat Sean Clifford as starting quarterback. The former Penn State backup quarterback decided to make the move to the SEC, transferring to Kentucky. After making the move to Kentucky, one of his videos on social media went viral.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...

