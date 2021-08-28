Report: Redshirt freshman Hudson Card will be Texas’ starting QB vs. Louisiana in season opener

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Big believer. Sam Acho has Longhorns orange in his blood, but he legitimately thinks Steve Sarkisian will be a huge hit in Austin. “I think he will get it done,” said the former Longhorns defensive lineman and nine-year NFL veteran who is now an ESPN analyst. “I don't think a lot of people were super excited when he got the job because he was the third or fourth option after Urban Meyer, Nick Saban, even Dabo (Swinney). And I think Texas is going to be successful. Maybe I mean this year. I think eight wins will be huge.” Acho also told our “On Second Thought” podcast, which comes out Thursday, that “Sark is more about the future of Texas. I wasn't initially excited about the SEC move because we're supposed to be the Longhorns. In the Big 12, we run things. Now we're going to go be — it seems like the little brother of the SEC. But I’m high, high, high on Sark.”