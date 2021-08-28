How One of Van Gogh’s Beloved Olive Tree Paintings Got Restored for a Special Exhibition

They may not be quite as famous as his sunflowers or self-portraits, but Vincent van Gogh’s olive-tree paintings still represent an important entry in his sprawling oeuvre of more than 2,000 works. The series was completed during the penultimate year of the Dutch post-impressionist’s life, in 1889. Van Gogh was staying at a psychiatric hospital in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, having admitted himself after suffering numerous breakdowns in nearby Arles. He was given a spare room for painting and, after some time, was allowed to venture outside, which is when—in June—he came across the local olive trees.