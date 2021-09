Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Accusing the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of failing to keep its promise of doubling the income of farmers, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that people no more want to see a BJP government in 2022, asserting that his party shall win over 400 seats of the total 403 assembly seats in the upcoming polls.