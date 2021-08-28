Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Valerie Bertinelli's Tasty Spin On Chocolate Chip Cookies Has Fans Drooling

By Naomi Kennedy
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can find cookies flavored with just about anything these days from peanut butter to pumpkin spice, and while they're all certainly worth a taste, none can really compare to the classic chocolate chip cookie. Created in the 1930s by Ruth Wakefield (via The Sugar Association), the combination of chewy cookie with succulent chunks of semi-sweet chocolate provides a delightful mixture of flavors and textures that is so satisfying and delicious, it's even been given its own holiday: National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which National Day Calendar says is celebrated every year on August 4.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

61K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chips#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Milk Chocolate#Food Drink#The Sugar Association#Food Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Rudest Celebrity Food Network Host Valerie Bertinelli Ever Met

Food Network personality and actress Valerie Bertinelli wants to be a person that's easy to relate to. She often shares useful cooking tips and recipes with her fans on her website in a bid to inspire them. "You might also find a conversation I've had with a familiar chef, a cool regional dish or product I stumbled upon and loved, cooking tips, lifestyle and personal care suggestions, or just a laugh or a story, the way you would turn to a trusted friend," she writes.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis Made This Dessert To Give Guests At Her Wedding

Have you heard of Giada De Laurentiis? If you're a frequent reader of the site, you most likely have: We've covered everything from how the Food Network star got her big break to her cooking show parody to her Los Angeles home. The television host and cookbook author rose to fame in 2003, when her first series, "Everyday Italian," premiered on Food Network. She's gone on to host many more cooking shows, from "Giada at Home" to "Giada in Italy."
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

In The Pioneer Woman's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Celebrity chef Ree Drummond has inspired many home cooks with her delicious recipes over the years. As per Taste of Home, she reckons that anybody can start cooking as long as they motivate themselves and practice as much as possible. "You have to do it and do it and do it. And you'll mess up a lot and it won't turn out exactly right," she said. "But then one day you'll just make like the best meal ever."
Recipeseatwell101.com

24 Super Delicious Casserole Dinner Ideas

Casserole Dinner Ideas – If you are looking for more quick and easy casserole dinner ideas, then be sure to check out the links below and enjoy these delicious casserole recipes! These casserole dinner ideas are ideal comfort dishes that can be served for both lunch or dinner. Even picky eaters will love these simple casserole recipes. Enjoy!
Recipestastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
Recipestastywoo.com

Piña Colada Cake Recipe

If you like the taste of pineapple and coconut – just like I do – then this quick Piña Colada cake is perfect for you! Very easy to prepare and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 box yellow cake mix. 1 can (8 oz.) crushed pineapple in juice, undrained.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

We’ve All Been Using the Wrong Dairy For Homemade Whipped Cream

Whipped cream is the easiest dessert topping to make yourself — all you need is cream and sugar! And it’s just so tasty on top of a sundae, slice of pie, or fresh strawberries for a summer treat. However, many of us make a crucial mistake before we even start whisking any dairy. Although whipping cream seems like the obvious choice, it turns out heavy cream is the real winner for the best homemade whipped cream.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli's Dream Dinner Guests Might Surprise You

Dinner parties always seem to be a fun way to get together with friends and dazzle them with the latest recipes you've mastered. But there's something particularly intriguing about finding out how celebrity chefs like to host dinner parties. Better yet, fans might love learning who those chefs would want to gather at their dream dinner party table if they could invite anyone. Perhaps it feels like their answers must be telling or speak to the kind of person they themselves are. Or maybe fans would just like to know if celebrity chefs are intrigued by the same people.
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Tasty 3-Ingredient Cake Is the Perfect Weeknight Treat

How often do you finish a delicious dinner and find yourself jonesing for “a little something sweet”? Nothing hits the spot quite like a slice of freshly baked cake, but most of us would like to avoid juggling a ton of ingredients to whip it up. Luckily, this simple recipe will satisfy those cravings for a homemade treat without the hassle!
Recipescopykat.com

Pumpkin Dump Cake

Keyword: Cake Mix Recipes, Pumpkin, Pumpkin Dump Cake. In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin, milk, eggs, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla extract. Stir until blended and pour into a 9×13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle the dry cake mix evenly over the pumpkin. Place the small pieces of butter...
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Hummingbird Loaf Cake

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Hummingbird loaf cake takes traditional flavors and makes them into a more snackable loaf. Walnuts, carrots, pineapple, cinnamon, and ginger are a flavor combo made in heaven. Top a warm slice with butter and you have a perfect afternoon distraction.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Is One Of Ree Drummond's Favorite Ways To Use Leftover Ham

It's not often that you'll find yourself tasked with cooking an entire ham, but there are a few special occasions, like Christmas and Easter dinner, where the succulent protein is traditionally the main course of the meal. And just like your Thanksgiving turkey, one of the best things about making a delicious ham is the copious amount of leftovers from the dish that get boxed up and put in the fridge for you to get creative with on another day. Decadent ham sandwiches are an obvious use of the remaining parts of your pig, but after day three of munching on them nonstop, you might find yourself wanting to try something new.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
Recipestulsapeople.com

Reader recipes: Chicken enchilada skillet casserole

In need of a quick, one pan, weeknight dinner that will make everyone in the house happy, full and ready to take on homework, laundry and the myriad other things to be done? This recipe, adapted from eatingwell.com, is a go-to for my family of four. Chicken enchilada skillet casserole...
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Easy Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Recipe: These Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Will Blow Your Mind

These delicious chocolate chip peanut butter bars will blow your mind. Just four ingredients? In the oven in less than 10 minutes? Yes, it's true!. This simple dessert recipe for chocolate chip peanut butter squares is the ultimate easy cookie bar and a favorite from the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off. Try them once and you'll be hooked. These cookies are so good!
TV & VideosPosted by
Parade

TikTok's Tofu Pizza Waffles Are a Crispy, High-Protein Dream Snack

There’s a new recipe trend going viral on TikTok and that’s Tofu Pizza Waffles! The tofu waffle has become a sensation, and rightly so. This vegan life hack of placing tofu in a waffle iron to make crispy and protein-rich tofu waffles has now garnered millions of views and as a result, home cooks have gotten creative, showcasing their sweet and savory crispy tofu waffle treats.
Food & DrinksThrillist

Twix Seasoning Is Here to Make Everything Taste Like a Candy Bar

Have you ever loved a flavor so much that you wished you could sprinkle it on everything? If that flavor is the trifecta of a shortbread cookie covered in caramel and wrapped in milk chocolate, Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend has got you covered. The new product offers the same taste as the candy bar's signature ingredients, allowing you to channel the essence of a Twix on any treat you’d like.
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Buttermilk Chocolate Dream Cake

This buttermilk chocolate dream cake is so simple and easy to prepare! Rich, moist, and very delicious – if you adore chocolate like I do then this dessert is the real deal for you! You will need 25 minutes to prepare plus 45 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:

Comments / 0

Community Policy