Valerie Bertinelli's Tasty Spin On Chocolate Chip Cookies Has Fans Drooling

It's not often that you'll find yourself tasked with cooking an entire ham, but there are a few special occasions, like Christmas and Easter dinner, where the succulent protein is traditionally the main course of the meal. And just like your Thanksgiving turkey, one of the best things about making a delicious ham is the copious amount of leftovers from the dish that get boxed up and put in the fridge for you to get creative with on another day. Decadent ham sandwiches are an obvious use of the remaining parts of your pig, but after day three of munching on them nonstop, you might find yourself wanting to try something new.