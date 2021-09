BOSTON (CBS) — About 2,000 schools in the state will take part in coronavirus testing this year, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday. After touring a vaccine clinic at an Everett school, Baker told reporters he hopes everyone does what they can to keep students and adults safe at school. “We have about 2000 schools plus or minus who have signed up some of them so far for one or more of the testing programs that we’ve made available to school districts across the Commonwealth. I personally would like to see every school in Massachusetts participate in those programs,” the governor said. That’s...