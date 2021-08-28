Venice Film Festival to Host Panel on Need for Refugee Status for Afghan Filmmakers Under Taliban Rule

It is one of the most recurring characteristics of cinema that it deals with itself. Films about filmmaking are particularly popular with movie buffs, and film fans like references in films that refer to other films. Like this year, however, no film has yet dealt with cinema – after all, the documentary “Il cinema al tempo del Covid” (“The cinema in times of Covid”) by Andrea Segre documents an unprecedented time. The film, which brought the projectors to operating temperature in Venice on the eve of the opening, documents how the Venice Film Festival took place last year: At that time, festival director Alberto Barbera was the only one of his colleagues to pull off the major event and create the blueprint for others with a unique security concept , similar festivals were presented: Where earlier the Lido was examined for explosives from top to bottom, last year the temperature measurement and masking requirements in the cinema and on the entire site were added. Every second seat in the cinema was empty. The online booking system for the tickets worked – contrary to what you might expect from the Italians – technically flawless.