Venice Film Festival to Host Panel on Need for Refugee Status for Afghan Filmmakers Under Taliban Rule

By Nick Vivarelli
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Venice Film Festival is set to become a focal point for discussion on the crisis underway in Afghanistan and how it is impacting filmmakers and Afghan artists in general as the Taliban take power. As previously reported by Variety, Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi, who is the first woman...

