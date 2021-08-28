Cancel
Apollo Theater reopens with star-studded lineup fronted by Nona Hendryx

It's a return to showtime at the Apollo!

The iconic Apollo Theater reopens to the public on Saturday after being shut down for live performances due to the pandemic.

The Harlem concert hall is celebrating it's reopening with a star-studded lineup that will include Nona Hendryx, Bishop Hezekiah Walker and the cast of the Broadway show "Ain't Too Proud to Beg."

Admission is free with tickets available on the Apollo Theater's website.

Proof of vaccination is required for all attendees.

