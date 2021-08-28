Shawnee police investigating stabbing at an apartment

UPDATE, 2:36 p.m. | A 35-year-old suspect was located and taken into custody, according to police.

The victim is being treated for her injuries and is in stable condition.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Shawnee Police Department is investigating after a woman was stabbed at an apartment complex on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 7400 block of Flint Street on an armed disturbance.

Upon arrival, they located a 33-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds.

She was taken to an area hospital where her condition wasn't immediately available.

No suspect was located at the scene and anyone with information is asked to call the tips hotline at (816)-474-8477.

