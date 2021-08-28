Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Brighton 0-2 Everton: Rafael Benitez hopes to strengthen after 'great' Everton performance

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton 0-2 Everton: Rafael Benitez hopes to strengthen after 'great' Everton performance. Everton manager Rafael Benitez says his team put in a "great" performance in their 2-0 win away at Brighton and he hopes he can strengthen his squad before the transfer window shuts on Tuesday. MATCH REPORT:Brighton & Hove...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Sport#Bbc Iplayer#Bbc One#Bbc Iplayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueBBC

Leeds 2-2 Everton: Benitez reaction

Everton boss Rafael Benitez speaking to Match of the Day: “We could have won today, we fought for every ball and little-by-little we had more chances and more control in the game. But, we were also under pressure against a really good team so I'm really pleased with how reacted and the commitment of the players.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Boring Rafa? No way! Everton fans will warm to new boss Benitez if the Toffees keep performing

This was not in the script. When Everton appointed Rafael Benitez, fans thought they were getting a boring, defensive manager. Instead, they've got a team who appear balanced, fluid and exciting to watch. They only managed a draw at a raucous Elland Road on Saturday but should have gone home with all three points — and would have done if Dominic Calvert-Lewin had brought his shooting boots.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Rafael Benitez adamant Everton have no plans to sell Richarlison

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has insisted the club have no intention of selling striker Richarlison. The Brazilian has been linked with Paris St Germain as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe should the Frenchman, who is a reported target for Real Madrid, leave the Ligue 1 club. Richarlison, 24, joined...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

‘I know what scousers are looking for’ - Benitez outlines Everton qualities

Rafael Benitez has outlined the basic attributes that have underpinned Everton’s solid start to the season, saying he “knows what scousers are looking for.”. The Toffees have taken four points from their opening two Premier League games and progressed through to the Carabao Cup third round after a hard-earned 2-1 win at Huddersfield on Tuesday, despite spending much of the second half with 10 men.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

‘You always want to improve’ – Rafael Benitez expects more from Everton

Rafael Benitez believes there is plenty more to come from Everton after a positive start under his management.Everton beat Southampton in their opening Premier League game before a strong showing in a 2-2 draw with Leeds on Saturday.Former Liverpool boss Benitez has been pleased with the work so far but sees plenty of room for improvement.“I like the team spirit and mentality of the players, their desire and unity,” the Spaniard told evertontv. “You can feel the fans appreciate that.“I am happy but I want to be sure we continue with the same intensity and way of approaching the games, to be sure we can compete and have chances to win games.“I said we did nothing (in) just winning one game (Southampton), now we’ve had a good performance.“But still it is too early, because we have done nothing. You always want to improve and do things a little bit better.”The Toffees are back in action as they travel to Championship Huddersfield in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin who has scored in both Premier League games, could be rested.The England international has been hampered in training over the past fortnight by a toe problem.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'I know what scousers want': Rafael Benitez says experience living in Liverpool is helping him win over Everton fanbase as Toffees continue their good start to the season

Rafael Benitez says his experience of residing in the city of Liverpool is helping him unexpectedly win over the Everton fanbase. The majority of Toffees fans were unconvinced by his appointment - due to his past connections with Liverpool - with some even hanging banners saying 'Don't sign Rafa, we know where you live'.
Premier LeagueBBC

Benitez on a tight budget at Everton

Premier League clubs have spent more than £1bn between them this summer - but who will be happiest now the transfer window is closed?. It may not have been the most exciting of deadline days but there are plenty of talking points now the transfer activity is done. Rafael Benitez...
Premier LeagueBBC

Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Everton

Brighton have made a really good start by winning both of their games so far and scoring more than one goal in both, which was the problem last season. You can't keep doing that in the Premier League. Graham Potter is starting his third season as manager and the Seagulls...
Premier LeagueBBC

Brighton v Everton: Last time out

Brighton host Everton in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?. In April, Brighton edged a point closer to Premier League safety with a goalless draw against Everton at Amex Stadium. The home side pushed for a winner...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Everton boss Benitez: Majority of fans great from beginning

Everton boss Rafa Benitez is delighted with the support he's received since the start of the season. Benitez praised the away fans for their Carabao Cup win at Huddersfield Town. “I think I will say the majority of the fans were great from the beginning [of my tenure]," said Benitez.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

No rest for Everton as Huddersfield and Brighton loom

After getting through the first two match weeks of the Premier League campaign with four points, the schedule is set to get a bit more hectic. A midweek Carabao Cup match at Huddersfield Town, before a visit to Brighton & Hove Albion on the weekend follows the recent Saturday tilt against Leeds United; the Toffees cannot rest on their laurels even as the first international break beckons, as doing well in domestic cups is of course, massively important for the club just like every year.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brighton boss Potter cools Everton talk for Maupay

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists there's no plans of losing Neal Maupay. The French striker has been linked with Everton. "He's been important since he's been here," Brighton boss Potter said of 25-year-old Maupay. “It tells you by the amount of games he's played for us, the amount of time...
Premier LeagueBBC

Brighton v Everton: Who makes your Toffees team?

Everton visit Brighton in the third round of Premier League fixtures on Saturday, but who will make it into Rafael Benitez's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy