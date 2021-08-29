Cancel
NFL

Curran: Patriots must tie up these loose ends before Week 1

NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "training camp" portion of the offseason has ended. The final preseason game is Sunday. The cutdown to 53 is Tuesday. After a descent into the darkness of a sub-.500 season for the first time in 20 years, the Patriots are poised to make that COVID-marred, post-Tom Brady campaign a blip on the radar.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton receives apology from former Patriots QB: 'I have no clue what’s going on in a player’s head'

Former New England Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak made some headlines in recent days with comments about Cam Newton and rap music. Zolak on Sunday issued an apology to Newton after comments from Thursday when he said on 98.5 The Sports Hub, “I’d turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it’s distracting for Cam,” Zolak said, per the Sporting News. “In between every throw, he’s dancing. He makes a throw and the music’s still cranking.”
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Doug Gottlieb: Cam Newton Got Cut Because He's Not a Good Quarterback

Doug Gottlieb: “You got people who are saying ‘THIS WAS STUNNING!’, not really… Cam Newton only completed above 60% of his throws four seasons in the NFL. FOUR. Last year, in a year in which he started 15 games, threw for only 2,600 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. We can say it’s about COVID, and it’s about ‘this and that’, but dude, the guy threw for less than 100 yards four times last year. He threw for more than 300 yards two times. Against Houston who they lost to, who was one of the worst teams in the NFL, and Seattle, early on in the season when he played really, really well. Every time people referenced Cam Newton’s season last year they say ‘wElL, tHeRe wAs tHaT gAmE aGaInSt tHe sEaHaWkS!’ – it was like they stopped watching football after that, because if you watched football after that you would have seen that it was BAD at times. Of those 8 touchdowns, three came in the last game of the season when they took on the Jets, who WANTED to lose. Take out the Jets game and he has FIVE touchdown passes. He’s just not that good anymore. He’s a player from a foregone era. Yes, we have more athletic quarterbacks like him, but his inefficiency and his inaccuracy, especially in short and underneath stuff, has always been a bit of an issue. Cam likely stayed in New England because he liked it, they respected him, they treated him well, and they built the offense around him, but if you’ve watched New England play in this preseason they have to have someone who is accurate in short and intermediate throws, much like Tom Brady, and that’s what Mac Jones is, NOT what Cam Newton is.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLYardbarker

New England Patriots OC Josh McDaniels reveals why Mac Jones was named starting QB

In the aftermath of the New England Patriots’ massive decision to name rookie Mac Jones their starting quarterback, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spoke Wednesday about why the former Alabama star was handed the reins. Citing the young signal-caller’s work ethic and ball security among other qualities, McDaniels was effusive in...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick must choose Cam Newton as Patriots’ starting QB

The New England Patriots have still yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2021 season. After the Patriots wrapped up their preseason slate against the New York Giants, head coach Bill Belichick gave a Belichick-like answer. The debate between Mac Jones and Cam Newton has circulated all offseason since...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLNBC Sports

Curran: Don't count out Mac Jones for the Week 1 job just yet

It’s not a revelation that people don’t bother to read the fine print. But the number of people -- fans and media -- who watched Cam Newton’s outlier, 8-for-9 passing performance against the Eagles last Thursday and figured, “Well, that’s that. Cam’s sewn up the quarterback competition ...” was still astounding to me.
NFLNBC Sports

NFL’s chief medical officer pushes back on Bill Belichick’s comments regarding vaccinations

Bill Belichick has grumbled his way into a dispute with the league office over the COVID vaccine. On Wednesday, Belichick shrugged his way around the obvious implication of the stunning fall of Cam Newton from starting quarterback to, eight days later, off the team. Belichick not surprisingly bristled at the suggestion that Newton’s vaccination status played a role in the move. (It surely did.)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New England Patriots: 1 bold prediction for Hunter Henry in 2021

The New England Patriots have been missing one major component to their offense the last couple seasons. No, we are not talking about Tom Brady. We are talking about the tight end position. With the additions of big splash free agents Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, expect the tight end production to resurface in a major way.

