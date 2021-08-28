Cancel
Soccer

Nice crush Bordeaux to go second in Ligue 1

By Reuters
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice hammered Girondins de Bordeaux 4-0 to continue their fine start to the Ligue 1 season on Saturday a week after crowd trouble marred their previous outing. In a game that was played behind closed doors pending investigations into the incidents that caused their home game against Marseille to be abandoned last Sunday, Nice prevailed through an early goal by Justin Kluivert, a double by Amine Gouiri and Khephren Thuram's late strike.

