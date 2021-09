Tonight's episode of NJPW Strong kicked off Summer Struggle USA 2021. Bateman, Misterioso & Barrett Brown defeated Wheeler Yuta, Adrian Quest, & the DKC. Brown ambushed Quest before the bell. Quest came back quickly and used La Mistica on Brown later on. Fast action from these two. Yuta and Bateman had a good exchange next. I’d consider both of these guys dark horses to watch out for, both on the show and in the States right now. Good stuff from both here.