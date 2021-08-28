Rise of populism down to failure of mainstream politics, says Ed Milband

In 2000, a hefty treatise, tagged with the bold red title Empire and illustrated with a stock image of the planet from satellite’s view, quickly attracted interest from academics and popular audiences alike. The cover, with its primitive Y2K design, gave the book the aura of a revolutionary political pamphlet—one, though, that was almost 500 pages in length. Empire, a diagnosis of Marxism after industrialization and digitalization but also structuralism and deconstructionism, was being discussed with excitement as a “Communist Manifesto for the 21st century.” Its authors, comparative literature professor Michael Hardt and jailed Italian revolutionary Antonio Negri, argued that the emergent nexus of political power was what they called Empire with a capital ‘E’: a supranational entity consisting of the US, international organizations like the UN, IMF, and World Bank, and multinational corporations. While this new order wrought by internationalism and globalization threatened to be more controlling and extractive than ever before, Hardt and Negri found reason to rejoice. They believed the contradictions of Empire were immense, and as such that a global and diverse “multitude” would soon seize the means of production.