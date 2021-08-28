Cancel
Politics

Rise of populism down to failure of mainstream politics, says Ed Milband

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rise of populism is “testimony to the failure of mainstream politics” and politicians need to understand the “pain” of voters, Ed Miliband has said. The shadow business secretary said it was important to give answers to the “grievances” in people’s lives, while also challenging populism when it is “wrong”.

#Populism#Uk#Labour#Donald Rsb
PoliticsThe Guardian

Hilary Mantel: I am ashamed to live in nation that elected this government

Hilary Mantel has said she feels “ashamed” by the UK government’s treatment of migrants and asylum seekers and is intending to become an Irish citizen to “become a European again”. In a wide-ranging interview with La Repubblica, the twice Booker prize-winning novelist also gave her view on the monarchy, told...
WorldThe Guardian

‘I could have had a midlife crisis’: Ed Balls on cooking and life after politics

Ed Balls is unhappy about the mess. They say you can judge a cook by how he cleans and Britain’s one-time education minister, shadow chancellor of the exchequer and most popular Gangnam Style tribute act is surrounded by broken shells, tiramisu, pasta sauce, soup and – to his mind most offensively – runny custard in a hard pastry base. There are Le Creusets and frying pans and bowls and sieves, the detritus of any self-respecting cookery photoshoot.
MilitaryThe Independent

Inside Politics: Biden vows to hunt down bombers

Joe Biden wanted to take US forces out of Afghanistan, but has somehow found himself drawing up fresh plans to wage war in the 'Graveyard of Empires'. Strikes on ISIS-K targets would be far from a full scale invasion or occupation, but this is certainly not what the president had in mind when he talked of bringing the troops home. Boris Johnson meanwhile says the UK's evacuation operation is going as planned.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Universal credit: 100 civil society groups urge Boris Johnson to abandon benefit cut

A coalition of 100 groups has urged Boris Johnson to abandon the looming cut to universal credit – claiming it will “fundamentally undermine” his stated mission to address inequality.Ending the £20-a-week uplift introduced to help claimants weather the storm of the Covid crisis will cause “immense, immediate and avoidable hardship”, the charities, unions and think-tanks said.The government plans to start phasing out the £1,040-a-year increase in universal credit and working tax credit from the end of September, based on claimants’ payment dates.Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey resisted calls this week to keep the uplift, insisting the time is right...
Grocery & SupermaketThe Independent

If in doubt, blame those on benefits – it’s the same old Tory tactics from Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Isn’t it obvious why we can’t find the 90,000 or so lorry drivers we need to avert the supply chain crisis that is leading to empty shelves in supermarkets and cutting the legs off the post-pandemic economic recovery? It’s clearly because all those people on universal credit are lazy bastards. That’s why Rishi Sunak is quite right to remove the £20 uplift he instituted at the start of the pandemic. That way they’ll be incentivised to get their indolent selves down to the local Jobcentre Plus and the problem will solve itself.
PoliticsTelegraph

Sir Keir Starmer urged to put Andy Burnham in ‘political cabinet’

Sir Keir Starmer should appoint Andy Burnham, Mark Drakeford and Sadiq Khan to his top team because they are more popular than the MPs in his shadow cabinet, according to a new report endorsed by former Labour leader Lord Kinnock. A paper by Labour in Communications, an organisation of Left-leaning...
PoliticsThe Independent

There’s discomfort ahead for Boris Johnson as MPs return to parliament

The return to Westminster after the long summer break is always a time of frenetic excitement for MPs, advisers and political correspondents. As the corridors and tearooms of the House of Commons start to buzz once more after weeks of quiet, gossip is exchanged, old friendships and animosities are revived and new plots start being hatched.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to ‘get on’ with Covid booster jabs rather than wait for scientific advice

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to “get on” with a Covid vaccine booster programme rather than waiting any longer for advice for his scientific advisers.The prime minister appeared to confirm that a rollout of third jabs will begin this month – but the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is yet to give its formal recommendation.Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt warned that just a few days could make “a big difference” to infection levels – urging ministers to plunge ahead with the programme rather than wait for the JCVI decision.“I understand why scientists are taking their time, but I...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

‘Ask Me Anything’ on the effects of Brexit hosted live by chief political commentator John Rentoul

As the pandemic recedes, the damage wrought by Britain’s departure from the EU is becoming ever clearer – or so many Remainers believe. Shortages of everything from milkshakes to medical equipment are blamed on a lack of lorry drivers, which the Road Haulage Association attributes partly to Brexit.Some Brexiteers agree with them, arguing that labour shortages will lead to higher wages for British workers, and that this was part of the point of leaving the EU in the first place.But many economists disagree, saying the disruption to the labour market is almost entirely caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted...
EuropeTelegraph

Hilary Mantel says she will become Irish as she takes aim at Brexit Britain

Dame Hilary Mantel has said she intends to take Irish citizenship to “become a European again” and that she is “ashamed” of Brexit Britain. The author of Wolf Hall said she was “baffled” by the popularity of the monarchy. "I don't want to think that people are naturally slavish, and actually enjoy inequality," she said, “I might breathe easier in a republic, and may be able to arrange it.”
Societychireviewofbooks.com

The Nation Strikes Back in “The Great Recoil: Politics after Populism and Pandemic”

In 2000, a hefty treatise, tagged with the bold red title Empire and illustrated with a stock image of the planet from satellite’s view, quickly attracted interest from academics and popular audiences alike. The cover, with its primitive Y2K design, gave the book the aura of a revolutionary political pamphlet—one, though, that was almost 500 pages in length. Empire, a diagnosis of Marxism after industrialization and digitalization but also structuralism and deconstructionism, was being discussed with excitement as a “Communist Manifesto for the 21st century.” Its authors, comparative literature professor Michael Hardt and jailed Italian revolutionary Antonio Negri, argued that the emergent nexus of political power was what they called Empire with a capital ‘E’: a supranational entity consisting of the US, international organizations like the UN, IMF, and World Bank, and multinational corporations. While this new order wrought by internationalism and globalization threatened to be more controlling and extractive than ever before, Hardt and Negri found reason to rejoice. They believed the contradictions of Empire were immense, and as such that a global and diverse “multitude” would soon seize the means of production.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer has come a long way from the anti-capitalism of his youth

Keir Starmer was a bit of a leftie in his youth. This much is known, and two biographies of the Labour leader published over the summer provide some detail of his anti-capitalist writing for magazines called Socialist Alternatives and Socialist Lawyer in the Eighties and Nineties. Anyone who hasn’t railed embarrassingly against the unfairness of the world in their 20s and early 30s doesn’t have a heart, but what do these two books tell us about our possible future prime minister?To begin with, neither book looks promising, because Starmer refused to have anything to do with them. One, Red...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

EU says no recognition of Taliban, no political talks

BRUSSELS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The European Union has not recognised the Taliban, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday, nor is it holding political talks with the militants, a week after they seized control of Afghanistan. The Taliban completed a lightning takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday,...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Ben Wallace says he warned in July ‘game is up’ in Afghanistan as spat with Dominic Raab heats up

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has claimed that he warned cabinet colleagues in July that “the game is up” in Afghanistan, amid a deepening row with foreign secretary Dominic Raab over the crisis.Mr Wallace hit back at Mr Raab’s suggestion there had been a failure of over the likelihood of a Taliban takeover, saying he had argued in July that UK should “accelerate whatever we’re doing”.Mr Raab is under renewed pressure over a Foreign Office document from 22 July – issued weeks before his holiday in Crete – which suggested that the Taliban could advance rapidly across Afghanistan.Mr Wallace told The Spectator magazine: “I...

