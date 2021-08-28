Cancel
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Has Just Wrapped Production

By Jessica James
wegotthiscovered.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Umbrella Academy has been one of Netflix’s greatest successes in recent years, delivering a comic book adaptation with significant personality. The second season of the show proved to be a hit with subscribers, and there’s been talk of an animated spin-off to extend its universe. Shooting on the third block of episodes began earlier in 2021, and has now officially wrapped ahead of a hoped-for launch in summer 2022.

wegotthiscovered.com

