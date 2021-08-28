The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Has Just Wrapped Production

Okay, so we're taking a break from obsessing about when the third season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy will wrap filming with a little fun, courtesy of David Castañeda (Diego / The Kraken / Number Two) and Justin H. Min (Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six). Castañeda shared a video via Instagram Stories of him coming out to meet Min to the tune of The Suicide Squad star John Cena's WWE entrance theme ("You can't see me!"). First, we're almost ashamed to admit how long it took for us to get the joke (no, we're not spoiling it). Second, Min's reaction has us feeling like he wasn't looking to be seen, either.