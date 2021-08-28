Cancel
LDAF urges preparations for livestock and animals ahead of Ida

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bOwV_0bfplbso00

As Hurricane Ida approaches the state, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) urges residents to continue storm preparations for themselves and their animals.

“There is still time to move your livestock to higher ground or prepare to take care of your family pet during a storm,” Strain said. “Pet owners, if you do need to evacuate with your family, I urge you to take your pet with you as leaving your pet at home alone places your animal in great danger.”

Identify pet boarding facilities in the area where you plan to evacuate. Locate pet-friendly hotels along your evacuation route and keep a list in your pet’s emergency kit. Here are several resources: www.petswelcome.com , www.travelpets.com , www.dogfriendly.com , or www.pettravel.com .

It is against the law to leave a dog or cat tied or tethered outdoors in extreme weather during a declared emergency (RS 3:2362).

Livestock owners who need assistance should call their local parish office of emergency preparedness (OEP). For additional information related to pets during disasters, contact your local animal control and/or OEP.

The LDAF is designated by the Louisiana Homeland Security and Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act to assist in the evacuation and sheltering household pets for evacuated citizens going to shelters during declared emergencies.

For more information on emergency preparation for livestock and pets, visit www.LDAF.la.gov . For more information on how to prepare your family or business, go to www.getagameplan.org .

